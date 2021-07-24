Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Price Target Increased to $118.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a $154.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $115.74.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

DFS stock opened at $123.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.83. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $48.36 and a one year high of $127.65.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 44.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.20) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 48.89%.

Discover Financial Services announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total value of $443,469.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,943,810.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $1,710,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,915 shares in the company, valued at $12,988,588.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,794 shares of company stock worth $3,213,580 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 3,288.9% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.