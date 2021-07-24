Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTX) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTX) shares dropped 1.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.49 and last traded at $26.49. Approximately 1,651 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 4,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.87.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.29.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF stock. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000. Madison Asset Management LLC owned 1.63% of Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

