Dixons Carphone plc (LON:DC) Insider Tony DeNunzio Acquires 80,000 Shares of Stock

Dixons Carphone plc (LON:DC) insider Tony DeNunzio acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 122 ($1.59) per share, with a total value of £97,600 ($127,515.02).

DC opened at GBX 125.60 ($1.64) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 130.34. The firm has a market cap of £1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.10. Dixons Carphone plc has a twelve month low of GBX 71.10 ($0.93) and a twelve month high of GBX 159.20 ($2.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.94, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 2.3%. This is a positive change from Dixons Carphone’s previous dividend of $2.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Dixons Carphone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 300.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Dixons Carphone to a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.89) price objective on shares of Dixons Carphone in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Numis Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.91) price objective on shares of Dixons Carphone in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on shares of Dixons Carphone in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Dixons Carphone plc operates as a consumer electrical and mobile retailer and service company. It operates through four segments: UK & Ireland Electricals, UK & Ireland Mobile, Nordics, and Greece. The company retails electrical products, airport electricals, and telecommunications products; and computing products and services to business to business customers, as well as offers mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services.

