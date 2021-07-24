Dole plc Plans $559 Million IPO for July 28th (DOLE)

Dole plc (DOLE) plans to raise $559 million in an initial public offering on Wednesday, July 28th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 26,000,000 shares at $20.00-$23.00 per share.

In the last 12 months, Dole plc generated $9 billion in revenue and $95.7 million in net income.

Dole plc provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “(Note: Dole plc previously went public in October 2009; it was taken private in 2013.) We are the premier global leader in fresh fruits and vegetables. We offer over 300 products grown and sourced both locally and globally from over 30 countries in various regions, which are distributed and marketed in over 80 countries, across retail, wholesale, and foodservice channels. Our most significant products hold leading positions in their respective categories and territories. By way of example, we are one of the world’s largest producers of fresh bananas and pineapples, one of the leaders in Value Added Salads (based on U.S. Nielsen data as of April 24, 2021) and Fresh Packed Vegetables (based on Dole estimated rankings) in the United States, and we have a growing presence in categories such as berries, avocados, and organic produce. (Note: Dole said it expects to receive net proceeds from the IPO of about $472 million to repay outstanding debt, according to its F-1/A filing dated July 19, 2021.) “.

Dole plc was founded in 1851 and has 40000 employees. The company is located at 29 North Anne Street, Dublin 7, D07 PH36, Ireland and can be reached via phone at 353-1-887-2600 or on the web at http://www.doleplc.com/.

