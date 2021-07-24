Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Announces Earnings Results

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.99 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.99 EPS.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $525.45 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $319.71 and a 52 week high of $548.72. The company has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.64, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $456.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

In related news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 3,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $1,539,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,553 shares in the company, valued at $12,420,555. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 3,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.65, for a total value of $1,717,620.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,044 shares in the company, valued at $3,047,586.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,887 shares of company stock valued at $11,800,422. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DPZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $420.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup lowered Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $432.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $488.00.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

