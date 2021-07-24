Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $530.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $453.28.

DPZ has been the topic of several other research reports. lowered Domino’s Pizza from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $480.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Domino’s Pizza from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wedbush raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup lowered Domino’s Pizza from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $488.00.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $525.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $456.07. The company has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.49. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $319.71 and a 52-week high of $548.72.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.99 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.31%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.50, for a total value of $332,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 3,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,453,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,302,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,887 shares of company stock valued at $11,800,422 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.3% in the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.8% in the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 638 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 14.0% in the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 28.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

