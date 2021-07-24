Dorman Products, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:DORM)

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) – Analysts at Barrington Research reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Dorman Products in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.05.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. The firm had revenue of $288.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.67 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ DORM opened at $104.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 0.79. Dorman Products has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $113.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.63.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DORM. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Dorman Products by 213.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Dorman Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Dorman Products by 3,100.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in Dorman Products by 22.6% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the first quarter worth approximately $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

