Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $7.35 Per Share

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dover in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 20th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $7.35 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.85. William Blair also issued estimates for Dover’s FY2022 earnings at $8.30 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DOV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.00.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $164.29 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.61. Dover has a 12-month low of $101.54 and a 12-month high of $166.34.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Dover by 5.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,382,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,698,029,000 after acquiring an additional 593,327 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Dover by 5.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,492,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $616,343,000 after acquiring an additional 224,578 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dover by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,420,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $331,080,000 after acquiring an additional 57,308 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Dover by 38.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,198,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,496,000 after acquiring an additional 609,276 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dover by 16.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,885,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,564,000 after acquiring an additional 261,082 shares during the period. 83.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Dover’s payout ratio is 34.92%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

