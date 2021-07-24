Dover Motorsports (DVD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Dover Motorsports had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter.

Shares of Dover Motorsports stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.77 million, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.79. Dover Motorsports has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $2.66.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a positive change from Dover Motorsports’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th.

Dover Motorsports Company Profile

Dover Motorsports, Inc markets and promotes motorsports entertainment in the United States. It owns and operates Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware; and Nashville Superspeedway near Nashville, Tennessee. The company was formerly known as Dover Downs Entertainment, Inc Dover Motorsports, Inc was founded in 1969 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

