Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$16.16.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DIR.UN. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Raymond James set a C$17.00 price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.00 to C$16.25 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

TSE:DIR.UN traded up C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$16.09. 357,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.50, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$14.97. The company has a market cap of C$3.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a one year low of C$10.55 and a one year high of C$16.21.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

