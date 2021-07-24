Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) PT Raised to $106.00 at KeyCorp

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $105.00 to $106.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Duke Energy’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.78 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.38 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DUK. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus upgraded Duke Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duke Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $103.08.

DUK stock opened at $104.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Duke Energy has a 52-week low of $78.95 and a 52-week high of $108.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.33. The stock has a market cap of $80.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.04, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 75.39%.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $166,654.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,161.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,693 shares of company stock valued at $2,854,017 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 166.0% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

