Dwight Steffensen Sells 300 Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Stock

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Dwight Steffensen sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.78, for a total transaction of $34,134.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $117.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70. SYNNEX Co. has a 52-week low of $49.24 and a 52-week high of $130.55.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 5.85%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SNX shares. boosted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SYNNEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in SYNNEX by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in SYNNEX in the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in SYNNEX by 19.4% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 11.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 392,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,132,000 after purchasing an additional 40,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 8.1% in the first quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

