E.On (FRA:EOAN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

E.On Se (FRA:EOAN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €10.39 ($12.22). E.On shares last traded at €10.33 ($12.15), with a volume of 5,873,724 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on EOAN. Barclays set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.53) price target on E.On in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €11.28 ($13.27).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of €10.08.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

