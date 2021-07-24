Earnest Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Earnest Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,475 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 0.34% of EastGroup Properties worth $19,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 780.2% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 140,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,199,000 after acquiring an additional 124,960 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 23.9% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 107,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 775,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,033,000 after purchasing an additional 46,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 23.9% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 5,760 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $902,822.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,479 shares in the company, valued at $14,338,418.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EGP opened at $177.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.86. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.07 and a 12-month high of $177.49.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.62 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.74%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $144.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist increased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.00.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

