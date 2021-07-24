Earnest Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Earnest Partners LLC reduced its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 509,987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,848 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 0.23% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $32,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XRAY. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 155.4% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 618 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 40.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

XRAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barrington Research upped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. DENTSPLY SIRONA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $63.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.92. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.52 and a 12 month high of $69.54.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.89 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 9.45%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 17,425 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $1,174,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,721,962.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

