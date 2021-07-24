Earnest Partners LLC Sells 302,083 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Earnest Partners LLC lowered its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 36.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 524,523 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 302,083 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $70,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Applied Materials by 21.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 220,012 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $29,394,000 after purchasing an additional 38,563 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 7.5% during the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 6,452 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $255,171,000. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 24.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 401,765 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $53,676,000 after buying an additional 79,258 shares during the period. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 40,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total transaction of $5,711,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $639,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 318,671 shares of company stock worth $44,492,295 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMAT opened at $138.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.43. The firm has a market cap of $126.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.15 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMAT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Applied Materials from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.58.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.