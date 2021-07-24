Earnest Partners LLC Trims Position in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Earnest Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,759,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 501,030 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Welbilt were worth $28,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Welbilt during the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Welbilt by 6.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 5,206 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Welbilt by 9.0% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 316,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after buying an additional 26,048 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Welbilt by 13.9% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,802,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,296,000 after purchasing an additional 219,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Welbilt by 1.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 58,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. CL King lowered Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. William Blair lowered Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Welbilt has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.38.

Shares of NYSE:WBT opened at $23.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.73 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.12. Welbilt, Inc has a 1 year low of $5.78 and a 1 year high of $25.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.33.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $316.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.77 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 1.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

