Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Shares Down 4.8%

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) shares traded down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.89 and last traded at $9.89. 1,025 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 322,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.39.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Earthstone Energy from $12.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on Earthstone Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $773.62 million, a P/E ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 2.93.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 20.63%. The business had revenue of $75.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.20 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESTE. Warburg Pincus LLC purchased a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $94,652,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 283.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,807,506 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,233 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $1,266,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 968,512 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,925,000 after purchasing an additional 158,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 1,046.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 169,269 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 154,510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile (NYSE:ESTE)

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

