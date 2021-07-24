East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Given New $87.00 Price Target at Truist

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) had its price objective lifted by Truist from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut East West Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Compass Point lifted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded East West Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.50 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.44.

Shares of EWBC stock opened at $73.18 on Friday. East West Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.49 and a fifty-two week high of $82.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 42.12%. The business had revenue of $444.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that East West Bancorp will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.25%.

In other news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 946 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total value of $74,147.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,391.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Molly Campbell sold 515 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total value of $39,943.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,867 shares in the company, valued at $765,284.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,977 shares of company stock worth $232,187 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EWBC. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 105,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,846 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,099,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 292,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,558,000 after purchasing an additional 13,515 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 20,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 3,557.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 444,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,828,000 after purchasing an additional 432,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

