Eaton Vance Management Boosts Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 571,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,372 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Centene were worth $36,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Centene during the 4th quarter valued at about $360,572,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Centene by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,288,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378,239 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Centene by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,444,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809,039 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP grew its stake in Centene by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 5,536,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,792,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,714,000 after buying an additional 2,041,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Centene in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Stephens raised Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Centene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.38.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $432,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 89,883 shares of company stock valued at $6,150,940 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $73.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.71. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $75.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

