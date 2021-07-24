Eaton Vance Management Buys 7,783 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 343,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,783 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $41,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sandler Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 130.0% during the first quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 140,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,149,000 after buying an additional 79,670 shares during the last quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 25.7% during the first quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP now owns 486,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,205,000 after buying an additional 99,622 shares during the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 60.9% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 31.9% during the first quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after buying an additional 8,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the first quarter worth $360,000. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teradyne alerts:

TER stock opened at $128.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.07 and a 12-month high of $147.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.51.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Teradyne had a net margin of 25.43% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The firm had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.66%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TER shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradyne has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.47.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.