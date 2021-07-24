Eaton Vance Management Grows Position in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 920,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 182,545 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Herman Miller were worth $37,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MLHR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Herman Miller in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,992,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 24.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,014,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,203,000 after buying an additional 779,067 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herman Miller in the fourth quarter valued at about $672,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,987,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $328,668,000 after buying an additional 526,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 213.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 765,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,877,000 after buying an additional 521,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MLHR shares. Craig Hallum began coverage on Herman Miller in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Herman Miller in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Herman Miller from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

In related news, CTO Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 4,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $201,181.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Bruce Benedict Watson sold 7,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $347,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MLHR opened at $44.76 on Friday. Herman Miller, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.91 and a fifty-two week high of $51.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.33.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.17. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $621.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Herman Miller’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Herman Miller’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.52%.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

