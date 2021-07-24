Eaton Vance Management Has $39.79 Million Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,061 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.08% of AON worth $39,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the first quarter worth approximately $351,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AON during the first quarter worth approximately $604,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of AON by 1.8% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 43,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,085,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new position in shares of AON during the first quarter worth approximately $942,564,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the first quarter worth approximately $390,000. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $235.04 price objective on shares of AON and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.89.

NYSE AON opened at $232.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $242.49. The company has a market capitalization of $52.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 0.84. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $179.52 and a fifty-two week high of $260.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. AON had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 62.86%. AON’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Aon plc will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.80%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

