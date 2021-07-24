Eaton Vance Management Has $44.27 Million Stock Position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.45% of Penumbra worth $44,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,559,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,379,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,397,000 after buying an additional 299,404 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 67.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 381,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,146,000 after buying an additional 153,186 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 10.9% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,283,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,259,000 after buying an additional 126,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 338.0% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 132,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,926,000 after buying an additional 102,462 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Penumbra alerts:

In other Penumbra news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.09, for a total value of $44,289.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PEN opened at $266.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 593.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.31. Penumbra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.49 and a twelve month high of $320.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $266.17.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.67 million. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 2.69%. Penumbra’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. lifted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.71.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.