Eaton Vance Management Has $45.99 Million Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 367,095 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,240 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $45,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,158,875 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,031,505,000 after purchasing an additional 463,813 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at $3,012,719,000. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,285,244 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,288,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,763 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,059,885 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,257,145,000 after purchasing an additional 173,374 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,960,073 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,247,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,835 shares during the period. 38.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $144.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.92. The company has a market capitalization of $179.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.81, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.57. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.00 and a 52 week high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TMUS. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.96.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.33, for a total transaction of $1,443,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,997,008.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 30,577 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $4,282,308.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 509,069 shares in the company, valued at $71,295,113.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 139,047 shares of company stock worth $19,429,106. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

