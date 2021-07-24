Eaton Vance Management Has $51.28 Million Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 47.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 716,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 230,790 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $51,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VLO. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Valero Energy by 55.0% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.13.

Shares of VLO opened at $63.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a PE ratio of -93.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 53.39 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $35.44 and a 12 month high of $84.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.67.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 10.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -125.64%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

