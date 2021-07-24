Eaton Vance Management Purchases 388,275 Shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 102.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 766,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 388,275 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 3.97% of AMERISAFE worth $49,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSF. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in AMERISAFE by 45.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in AMERISAFE by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in AMERISAFE during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in AMERISAFE by 2,935.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AMERISAFE by 79.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMSF opened at $55.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.32. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.90 and a twelve month high of $69.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.34.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 27.68% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $77.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.79 million. Research analysts predict that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is presently 27.29%.

In other AMERISAFE news, CAO Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 1,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total transaction of $94,940.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,037 shares in the company, valued at $839,713.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew B. Mccray sold 611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $39,733.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,174.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,588 shares of company stock valued at $873,711. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company offers workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

