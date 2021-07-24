Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:EGL) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.65

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:EGL) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.65 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON EGL opened at GBX 184.50 ($2.41) on Friday. Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 152.50 ($1.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 209 ($2.73). The company has a market capitalization of £185.86 million and a PE ratio of 4.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 180.96.

In other news, insider Malcolm Robert King purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,856 ($24.25) per share, for a total transaction of £111,360 ($145,492.55).

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Advisors UK Limited. manages assets for clients worldwide. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. The fund seeks to invests in utility and infrastructure companies in developed countries.

