Eden One Day Trading Volume Tops $259,460.00 (EDN)

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded 15.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 24th. One Eden coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Eden has a market cap of $3.01 million and approximately $259,460.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Eden has traded up 134.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00049711 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002723 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00016248 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.63 or 0.00861052 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005750 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Eden Coin Profile

Eden (CRYPTO:EDN) is a coin. Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio . Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio . The official message board for Eden is edenchain.io/get-started/blog . The official website for Eden is edenchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Edenchain is a blockchain technology designed specifically with enterprises in mind. It is fast, secure and third generation blockchain platform that allows all tangible and intangible values to be capitalized through smart contracts, enabling people to freely trade through the internet without intermediaries. EdenChain’s blockchain technology enables enterprises to customize their businesses based on their needs while retaining a high degree of control and privacy. EdenChain uses Merkle Tree and Namespace technology to solve performance issues by executing transactions in parallel, enabling it to handle an essentially unlimited number of TPS with an affordable processing fee. “

Buying and Selling Eden

