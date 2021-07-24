Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.85 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) to report earnings per share of ($0.85) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Editas Medicine’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.73). Editas Medicine posted earnings per share of ($0.43) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 97.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Editas Medicine will report full-year earnings of ($3.67) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.23) to ($3.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($3.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.62) to ($3.29). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Editas Medicine.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.10). Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 147.51% and a negative return on equity of 28.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EDIT. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Editas Medicine from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.64.

Shares of EDIT stock opened at $40.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -18.82 and a beta of 1.95. Editas Medicine has a 52-week low of $27.01 and a 52-week high of $99.95.

In other news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nia Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in Editas Medicine by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 65,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 10,469 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 86.3% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Editas Medicine in the first quarter valued at about $647,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Editas Medicine by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 89,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

