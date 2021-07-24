Electric Vehicle Zone Price Tops $0.0351 on Major Exchanges (EVZ)

Electric Vehicle Zone (CURRENCY:EVZ) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. Electric Vehicle Zone has a market cap of $15.54 million and approximately $189,695.00 worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0351 or 0.00000103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Electric Vehicle Zone alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00040145 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00121516 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.21 or 0.00144140 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,135.55 or 0.99978270 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $308.07 or 0.00902288 BTC.

Electric Vehicle Zone Profile

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. Electric Vehicle Zone’s official website is www.evzlife.com . Electric Vehicle Zone’s official message board is blog.naver.com/zin_life

Electric Vehicle Zone Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electric Vehicle Zone directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electric Vehicle Zone should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electric Vehicle Zone using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electric Vehicle Zone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electric Vehicle Zone and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.