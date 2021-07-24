Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,052 ($13.74). Electrocomponents shares last traded at GBX 1,052 ($13.74), with a volume of 607,524 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have commented on ECM shares. Numis Securities upgraded shares of Electrocomponents to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,275 ($16.66) in a report on Monday, June 28th. Liberum Capital increased their price objective on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 1,170 ($15.29) to GBX 1,270 ($16.59) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Electrocomponents from GBX 1,219 ($15.93) to GBX 1,388 ($18.13) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Electrocomponents from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 935 ($12.22) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,149.60 ($15.02).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,027.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.95 billion and a PE ratio of 38.25.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a GBX 9.80 ($0.13) dividend. This is an increase from Electrocomponents’s previous dividend of $6.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. Electrocomponents’s payout ratio is 0.57%.

In other Electrocomponents news, insider David Egan sold 25,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,042 ($13.61), for a total value of £260,729.24 ($340,644.42).

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. It provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

