Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Elevation Oncology’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.43) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.53) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.22) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.78) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.99) EPS.

Separately, Cowen assumed coverage on Elevation Oncology in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.10 target price for the company.

NASDAQ ELEV opened at $8.80 on Tuesday. Elevation Oncology has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $16.22.

Elevation Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically-defined patient populations in the United States. Its lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion.

