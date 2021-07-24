ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) Given a €11.70 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.70 ($13.76) target price on ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ZIL2. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of ElringKlinger in a report on Friday, May 14th. Independent Research set a €13.20 ($15.53) price target on ElringKlinger and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on ElringKlinger and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Warburg Research set a €13.50 ($15.88) price target on ElringKlinger and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on ElringKlinger and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €13.77 ($16.20).

Shares of ETR ZIL2 opened at €13.70 ($16.12) on Friday. ElringKlinger has a one year low of €5.09 ($5.99) and a one year high of €18.18 ($21.39). The firm has a market cap of $868.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.77, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €15.22.

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

