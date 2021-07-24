Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,052,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,007 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.05% of Emerson Radio worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Radio during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Radio alerts:

Shares of MSN stock opened at $1.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 0.32. Emerson Radio Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $2.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.93.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Emerson Radio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th.

About Emerson Radio

Emerson Radio Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, imports, markets, and sells various houseware and consumer electronic products under the Emerson brand in the United States and internationally. It provides houseware products, such as microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, wine products, and toaster ovens; audio products, including clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, and wireless charging products; and other products comprising massagers, toothbrushes, and security products.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Radio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Radio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.