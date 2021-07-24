Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $373.91 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) will post $373.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Encore Capital Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $364.10 million and the highest is $391.47 million. Encore Capital Group posted sales of $426.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will report full-year sales of $1.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Encore Capital Group.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $416.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.63 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 19.45%.

ECPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Encore Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Northland Securities upped their price target on Encore Capital Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Encore Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

In other news, insider Ryan B. Bell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,698,075. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Laura Olle sold 958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $45,639.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,299,047.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Encore Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Encore Capital Group in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Encore Capital Group in the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new position in Encore Capital Group in the first quarter valued at about $229,000.

ECPG stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.86. The stock had a trading volume of 136,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,234. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.93. Encore Capital Group has a 52-week low of $29.21 and a 52-week high of $49.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

