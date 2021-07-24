Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Shares Gap Down to $4.72

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.72, but opened at $4.55. Endo International shares last traded at $4.42, with a volume of 42,169 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. upped their price target on shares of Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Endo International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Endo International in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.19.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.44.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.25. Endo International had a net margin of 3.41% and a negative return on equity of 91.08%. The firm had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Endo International plc will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Endo International by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 93,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Endo International by 568.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Endo International by 109.5% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Endo International during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Endo International by 7.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 178,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 12,539 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Endo International

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

