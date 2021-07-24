Enel (BIT:ENEL) PT Set at €9.40 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Enel (BIT:ENEL) has been given a €9.40 ($11.06) target price by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on Enel in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on Enel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on Enel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.82) price objective on Enel in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €9.89 ($11.63).

Enel has a 52 week low of €4.16 ($4.89) and a 52 week high of €5.59 ($6.58).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

