Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Energy Transfer’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.44. Energy Transfer posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 84.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Energy Transfer will report full-year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $1.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Energy Transfer.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.73 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share.

ET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $10.00 on Friday. Energy Transfer has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $11.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.1525 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently -338.89%.

In related news, Director Ray W. Washburne acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $1,906,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 123,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,052.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 82.5% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 4,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 97.2% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 37.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

