ENI (NYSE:E) Rating Lowered to Hold at HSBC

ENI (NYSE:E) was downgraded by HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. BNP Paribas raised shares of ENI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ENI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

E stock opened at $22.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. ENI has a one year low of $13.36 and a one year high of $26.18. The stock has a market cap of $40.47 billion, a PE ratio of -7.64, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.53.

ENI (NYSE:E) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.32). ENI had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ENI will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of E. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in ENI during the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in ENI during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,187,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in ENI by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,774 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ENI during the 1st quarter valued at about $745,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in ENI by 5,470.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

