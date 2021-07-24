Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Enlivex is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, developing an allogeneic drug pipeline for immune system rebalancing. Immune system rebalancing is critical for the treatment of life-threatening immune and inflammatory conditions which involve hyper-expression of cytokines (Cytokine Release Syndrome) and for which there are no approved treatments (unmet medical needs), as well as solid tumors immune-checkpoint rebalancing. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

NASDAQ:ENLV opened at $7.44 on Wednesday. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.49 and a 52-week high of $29.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.96.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts expect that Enlivex Therapeutics will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENLV. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Enlivex Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $5,283,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Enlivex Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $267,000. Golden Green Inc. lifted its stake in Enlivex Therapeutics by 51.5% during the first quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 69,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 23,726 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Enlivex Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $144,000. 6.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It is developing Allocetra, an off-the-shelf cell therapy designed to reprogram macrophages into homeostatic state. Resetting non-homeostatic macrophages into homeostatic state is critical for immune system rebalancing and resolution of life-threatening conditions.

