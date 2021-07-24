Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,520 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 11,487 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Enterprise Bancorp were worth $3,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA increased its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 55,495 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,261 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 305.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,751 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,097 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Enterprise Bancorp news, Director Ken S. Ansin sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total transaction of $40,308.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,326.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ken S. Ansin sold 2,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total value of $92,598.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,084.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,484 shares of company stock worth $364,536. 16.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EBTC opened at $32.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $390.80 million, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.69. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.81 and a 1 year high of $36.78.

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $39.04 million during the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 22.99%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th.

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc is a Massachusetts corporation that conducts substantially all its operations through Enterprise Bank and Trust Company, commonly referred to as Enterprise Bank, and has reported 126 consecutive profitable quarters. Enterprise Bank is principally engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing in commercial loans and investment securities.

