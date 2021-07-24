Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 49.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,932 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Envista were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Envista during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Envista in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Envista in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Envista in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Envista by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

In other Envista news, SVP Jeffrey Kappler sold 1,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $72,114.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mischa Reis sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $45,872.77. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,723.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,911 shares of company stock valued at $3,362,955. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVST opened at $41.51 on Friday. Envista Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.97 and a fifty-two week high of $46.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 61.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $709.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.89 million. Envista had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 5.00%. As a group, analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NVST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. TheStreet raised Envista from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Envista from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

