Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EPOKY. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Danske upgraded Epiroc AB (publ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Societe Generale downgraded Epiroc AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Epiroc AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of Epiroc AB (publ) stock opened at $23.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.81. Epiroc AB has a 1-year low of $12.19 and a 1-year high of $24.68.

Epiroc AB, together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment, consumables, and service for use in surface and underground mining, infrastructure, civil engineering, well drilling, or geotechnical worldwide. It operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments.

