Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Price Target Raised to $241.00 at Morgan Stanley

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $241.00 in a report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on EFX. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Equifax from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $222.04.

EFX opened at $253.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a PE ratio of 43.56, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $238.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Equifax has a 12-month low of $135.98 and a 12-month high of $257.89.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equifax will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.38%.

In related news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total value of $2,185,441.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Equifax by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,534,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,312,000 after buying an additional 798,873 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Equifax by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,177,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,118,000 after acquiring an additional 514,795 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Equifax by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,165,465 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,479,008,000 after acquiring an additional 358,703 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Equifax by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 6,879,604 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equifax by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,799 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $361,397,000 after acquiring an additional 52,342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

