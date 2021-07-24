Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.25-7.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.76-4.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.67 billion.Equifax also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.250-$7.450 EPS.

Shares of EFX opened at $253.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $238.96. Equifax has a 12-month low of $135.98 and a 12-month high of $257.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.42.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.27. Equifax had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EFX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equifax from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Equifax from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $222.04.

In related news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total transaction of $2,185,441.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

