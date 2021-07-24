Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Price Target Raised to $86.00 at Robert W. Baird

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $74.00 to $86.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.37% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ELS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity LifeStyle Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

NYSE:ELS opened at $82.40 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.22. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 52-week low of $57.93 and a 52-week high of $82.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.50.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $317.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 73,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares in the last quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC now owns 133,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,926,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

