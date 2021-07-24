Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $298.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $295.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $263.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $302.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $333.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of ESS stock opened at $331.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of 51.22, a P/E/G ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $308.16. Essex Property Trust has a 12 month low of $186.30 and a 12 month high of $334.40.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 6.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 65.21%.

In related news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 7,329 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.90, for a total transaction of $2,417,837.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $795,548.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,069,602.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,776 shares of company stock valued at $4,059,432. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,621,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 478.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after buying an additional 12,398 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,214,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

