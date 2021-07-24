Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Given “Neutral” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ETTYF. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Essity AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank cut Essity AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Essity AB (publ) stock opened at $33.11 on Tuesday. Essity AB has a one year low of $29.60 and a one year high of $36.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.93.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells personal care, consumer tissue, and professional hygiene products and solutions worldwide. It offers personal care products comprising incontinence products, such as skincare products, wet wipes, and wash gloves; baby and pant diapers, as well as baby care products, such as wet wipes, shampoos, lotions, and baby oils; and pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate soaps, intimate wipes, and washable absorbent underwear.

