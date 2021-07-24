ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) Shares Purchased by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) by 21.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 26,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 30.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 179.8% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period.

Get ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IPAY opened at $71.96 on Friday. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.16 and a fifty-two week high of $73.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.99.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.